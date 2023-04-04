DC's Blue Beetle takes flight in action-packed trailer

Like most of us, DC Comic's film division is starting to do some spring cleaning. Before the James Gunn and Peter Safran era of DC can officially begin, several films commissioned and produced under the previous administration still have to be released. At present, the former regime at DC still has three films awaiting release from the now-defunct DCEU. One such film, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, saw a major theatrical release a few weeks ago that was met with a lukewarm response from audiences and critics alike.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods' weak performance at the box office has already sparked numerous conversations about superhero fatigue, specifically DC's role in the public's growing apathy for superhero movies. Hopefully, the murmurs of superhero fatigue will have died down by the time Blue Bettle, a film featuring one of DC's most prominent Latino superheroes, hits theaters. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Blue Bettle, one of the final films related to the DCEU.