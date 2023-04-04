Discover the unbelievable art car collection in southern Arizona

If you're ever in southern Arizona, you should make a plan to head to Douglas and go see the fabulous "Art Car World," a non-profit museum that features a permanent collection of 42 spectacular art cars. I was there about a year ago and was just blown away. Their website provides an overview of the collection:

A museum dedicated entirely to the celebration and preservation of this popular mobile art form, Art Car World is located in historic downtown Douglas, Arizona, minutes from the Mexican border. Currently under construction, Art Car World will feature a permanent collection of 42 popular Art Cars (See Complete List), with more on rotating exhibition. The museum will be bilingual and international festivities are in the works! Art Car World will produce special Art Car events throughout the year, culminating in the magnificent ArtCar Fest.

The museum was created by artist and filmmaker Harrod Blank. It is being built in phases and is currently open by appointment only, with the goal to be fully open by the Fall of 2023. The creativity of the artists is inspiring and the intricate detail on the cars is just amazing. If you can't get to Douglas, head over to Art Car World's website and take a gander at the collection. And enjoy some of the photos I took when I was there!