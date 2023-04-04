Jesus Christ-themed ouija board on Amazon is "a trap from the devil," says Catholic exorcist

For just $30 on Amazon, you can purchase the Holy Spirit Board, a ouija board that will enable you to "communicate directly with Jesus Christ." According to the product description, it's "perfect for churches, prayer groups, or just getting together with friends." But beware! Father Ernesto Caro, an exorcist in the Diocese of Monterey in Mexico, says the talking board is "not a game" but rather a "trap from the devil." Cool! I can't wait for mine to arrive! Below, Carro talks about this evil item on the Catholic television network program EWTN News Nightly. From CNA:

The game's description says, "GET THE ANSWERS YOU NEED! — The Holy Spirit Board can answer all of life's most important questions, straight from the man himself!" and assures potential buyers that "unlike other spirit boards, this one will NEVER contact evil ghosts or demons, so you can ask your questions with an assured sense of safety."

Despite the Christian imagery, Caro says the so-called Holy Spirit Board is just a Ouija board repackaged to trick Christians into using it.

As an exorcist, Caro warns Christians to not be fooled and that using the board would be "opening a door that could be dangerous for you."[…]

Based on the board's advertising, "you would probably think that it is God that is talking with you," Caro said, "but it's not."

"If the [Ouija board] triangle is moving by itself, be careful, it's not God who is moving, it's the devil," Caro said.