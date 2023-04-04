Marjorie Taylor Greene uses Trump crowd to spread ugly, anti-American lies (video)

Congress clown Marjorie Taylor Greene paid no attention to a warning issued yesterday by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said, "People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, while you're in town, be on your best behavior."

Instead, she jumped at the opportunity to insert herself into the Trump circus before his court appearance today for a sideshow of her own, spreading misinformation and hate to a packed crowd.

"…Every American should take a stand! This is what happens in communist countries, not the United States of America," Georgia's GQP lawmaker shouted into a megaphone, confusing communism with Donald Trump's fascism.

She then managed to lie, obstruct justice, and slip in an anti-Semitic remark all at the same time. "Donald J. Trump is innocent! This is election interference! DA Alvin Bragg is nothing but a George Soros tool for the Democrats to try to hijack the 2024 presidential election." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Marge gives her speech. pic.twitter.com/K5FHcSsZiZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Midjourney