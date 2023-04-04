Here's some wholesome content for you that'll bring a smile to your face! Check out Brett Goldstein — who writes for Ted Lasso and also plays the character Roy Kent — playing hide and seek with Sesame Street favorites Elmo and Grover. Brett doesn't realize he's playing a game until the very end, though, when he sits down sad and all alone, thinking his friends have abandoned him. He's in for a silly surprise, though, when Elmo and Grover come out from hiding under the table! Enjoy this clip, which also features a growl-off contest between Brett and Oscar the Grouch.
Smiles guaranteed: Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein joins Elmo and Grover for a playful game of hide and seek
