Step into Pandora: leaked info unveils exciting features of new Avatar video game

Given Avatar's extreme (and inexplicable, if we're being frank) popularity and (attempts at) a large, lore-filled universe, it seems odd that there's only been one tie-in video game. 2009's somewhat bluntly named Avatar: The Game was great fun if you were nine years old (which I was, so not knocking it), and at long last Ubisoft has returned to deliver a follow-up, announced last year.

Apparently, someone got tired of waiting, and details about the game have been leaked. This is promotional copy allegedly pulled from marketing material, so take it with a whole saltshaker, but here's what Avatar fans have to look forward to:

Harness your incredible strength and agility while customizing your character; crafting new gear, and upgrading skills and weapons to fit your playstyle. MASTER MULTIPLE COMBAT STYLES Fight off the dangers of Pandora as you embrace the precision of traditional Na'vi weapons, including your bow and spear-thrower, or leverage your human training with more destructive weapons, such as assault rifles and shotguns. SOAR THE SKIES Capture and bond with your personal banshee—a large, dragon-like winged predator that will give you an edge in aerial combat and can be used for traveling long distances. EXPLORE A WORLD OF WONDER & DANGER Unfold the epic wonders of the Western Frontier – a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable open-world regions, where lowering your guard can lead to deadly mistakes.

Sounds like a better Far Cry 7 than we're likely to get.