The low-down on the potentially devastating effects of long COVID

Rebecca Watson, the founder of the Skepchick Network, discusses long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome in this video. Specifically, she highlights Dianna Cowern's (Physics Girl) battle with long COVID. Cowern has been suffering from symptoms such as brain fog, shortness of breath, and chronic fatigue for several months. Additionally, Watson shares helpful resources and information for those struggling with long COVID, and calls for increased research to better comprehend and treat its effects.



Previously on Boing Boing: