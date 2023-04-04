The Scared is Scared: a film where a kid tells the director what the film should be about

The Scared is Scared is a film by Bianca Giaever that revolves around a kid's honest answer to Giaever's question "what should the film be about?" The entire narration of the film is a recording of the kid's spur-of-the-moment idea, brought to life by actors.

The movie starts off with a typical child-like story about a mouse and bear who go swimming together (which is hilarious to see acted out by two grown-ups), but then veers off into a more philosophical direction. The kid explains how to scare off your fears, and how to deal with disappointment. Seeing the ideas of a young child depicted through film, verbatim, is wonderfully entertaining.