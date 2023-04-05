Barbie expelled from perfect doll world in new technicolor dystopian nightmare movie

What if life in plastic … isn't so fantastic? That seems to be the vibe of the upcoming Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig. The latest trailer brings us inside a technicolor hellscape of cheery naivety a la Brazil, with an ominous sign just beyond the Truman Show-esque Pleasantville town limits pointing Barbie and Ken towards "The Real World." Good thing Ken brought his rollerblades, which he literally never leaves home without!

The only real premise we have to go off is the summary attached to the trailers:

After being expelled from "Barbie Land" for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Which further supports the trippy dystopian surrealism theory. Either way: I never thought that I as a 37-year-old I'd be this excited about a Barbie movie.