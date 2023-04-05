How does a $4 haircut compare to a $200 haircut in Tokyo?

It's hard to believe you can get a nice haircut in Tokyo, but this scruffy-haired guy did. He went into a clean and pleasant-looking salon and showed the barber a photo of Brad Pitt and asked for a similar style. And if you ask me, the end result was spectacular.

Meanwhile, his shaggy-haired pal went to an upscale salon, where a haircut goes for $200. That price includes a face massage and an ear-cleaning, but I don't think his haircut was better than the $4 one. Watch the video and decide for yourself if a haircut that cost 50 times more looks 50 times better.