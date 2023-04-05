Sarah Sanders demands socialist federal money to pay for tornado damage

In January, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders tweeted a promise that she'd keep the Yankee revenues away from the Razorback state.

"As long as I am your governor, the meddling hand of big government creeping down from Washington DC will be stopped cold at the Mississippi River," she said.

Now, in the aftermath of devastating tornados that ripped through the state, Hucksterbee is demanding a handout from the meddling hand.

"The federal government is currently covering 75 percent of all costs incurred during our recovery process, but that arrangement must go further to help Arkansans in need," she said in a statement. "Today, I'm asking the federal government to cover 100 percent of all our recovery expenses during the first 30 days after the storm."