Theater manager tries to kiss teen employee, then tries to destroy evidence, according to cops

Last week, a 60-year-old manager of a movie theater in Georgia allegedly tried to kiss a teen employee, and then tried to destroy the evidence — but the gentleman failed at both. He has since been arrested.

The 17-year-old, who worked at Regal Georgian Cinemas in Atlanta, says she was tidying up the break room when the accused senior grabbed her wrist and moved his face towards hers. But the young worker quickly shoved his hands away, locked herself in the bathroom, and called her dad. The cops arrived soon after.

From Yahoo!: