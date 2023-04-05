Theater manager tries to kiss teen employee, then tries to destroy evidence, according to cops

Last week, a 60-year-old manager of a movie theater in Georgia allegedly tried to kiss a teen employee, and then tried to destroy the evidence — but the gentleman failed at both. He has since been arrested.
The 17-year-old, who worked at Regal Georgian Cinemas in Atlanta, says she was tidying up the break room when the accused senior grabbed her wrist and moved his face towards hers. But the young worker quickly shoved his hands away, locked herself in the bathroom, and called her dad. The cops arrived soon after.
From Yahoo!:
When asked about security cameras, the manager told police there weren't any in the break room. He later said that the cameras "had not worked for years" after an officer spotted one near the back of the room.
Authorities requested the footage from the manager's boss and continued their investigation. During that time, police said the manager sneaked away and locked himself in an office where the theater's camera system is housed.
Another employee had a key and when they opened the door, officers said they saw the manager tampering with the security video.
Authorities watched the footage …
The manager was arrested and charged with sexual assault and tampering with evidence, police said. It's unclear if he's still employed at the theater. …
