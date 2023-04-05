This mountaintop observatory looks like a supervillain's lair

This is the Sphinx Observatory atop the Jungfraujoch, a glacier saddle between two peaks in the Bernese Alps in western Switzerland. The astronomical observatory is 11,716 above sea level and reachable via an elevator from the building below—the Jungfraujoch railway station, Europe's highest train station. The train station opened in 1812 and the observatory was completed in 1937. As Oddity Central points out, the whole structure looks like "a supervillain's secret base." You can visit, but a train trip to the top costs approximately $245.