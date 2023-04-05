Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement after facing charges

Former US President Donald Trump, known for his speeches in which he urged police to use excessive force against arrested individuals, is now advocating for the complete abolition of federal law enforcement. In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump made an all-caps statement:

REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES. THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!

Donald Trump pressures Republicans to defund the (federal) police. pic.twitter.com/yJoLbYYwgI — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 5, 2023

Conincidentally, Trump's shift in stance comes after he was charged with almost three dozen crimes.