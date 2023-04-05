Want to succeed in your business ventures? This MBA and MS Office Pro bundle can help

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you're a business-minded individual, then perhaps you want to start your own business, or if you already are running a business, you may want to expose your product more widely. Those can be challenging endeavors, but not if you have the right skills and knowledge. They do say knowledge is power, after all.

What if we told you that you could get both the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in your business ventures? With this bundle, you'll get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for all your professional needs, whether that's for analyzing data or creating presentations, as well as an entire MBA in one course. Even better, this combo is on sale for only $54.99 (reg. $549).

Every pro knows that Microsoft Office 2021 Professional for Windows is the perfect software to stay connected, communicate, and correlate data. This one-time purchase gives you a lifetime license for MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. That means you can create professional documents, organize data, send emails, connect with internal and external teams, and so much more. Microsoft Office is highly rated, used by over a million companies worldwide, and can make you look like the respectable business professional you are.

Not only will you get Microsoft Office Professional, but also an entire MBA in 1 course. This course breaks down neatly into 53 lessons and 7 hours. You'll learn how to launch a new company, create incredible presentations, raise money to run your company, the legal ins and outs of protecting your business, investor valuation topics and dilution, how to manage cash flow and financial ratios, short-term valuation methodologies, and much more.

If you've always dreamed of escaping the mundane to create something your own, then now is your chance. You can get the education you need to understand the business ins and outs and tools to ensure that you and your company look its best at all times.

Delve into the entrepreneurial world when you grab a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and a complete MBA in one course now for just $54.99 (reg. $549).

Prices subject to change.