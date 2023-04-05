What do you get when you combine the ticking hand of a clock with a mousetrap? Watch and find out

Artist Stefen Visan combines everyday objects to create deeply compelling scenarios. In this video, Visan stops time: watch as the ticking hand of a clock collides with a mousetrap. Mousetraps scare the bejesus out of me, and the suspense of waiting for it to collide with the clock hand was almost too much to handle.

Here's another video he made where we see objects, held up by melting ice cubes, slowly fall to the ground. One of my favorites is this video where he pulls red threads through the holes in a saltine cracker. I've always wondered what the tiny holes in saltines are for, and now I know.

[Thumbnail image: Dmitrij Skorobogatov/Shutterstock.com]