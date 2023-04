Artist Victor Pierre LeBlanc (@vic_pie_art) designed an amazing ancient-looking sketchbook and then "excavated" it in this video. The alien-like mythology in the drawings is incredible to observe on its own, but the artist went the extra mile to make the sketchbook look as if it's been dug up from out of the ground after thousands of years. I love watching the pages get dusted off, and seeing what strange images lay under the dirt. The eerie sound effects are the cherry on top.