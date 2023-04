When it comes to ordering cakes, you can't say Costco doesn't pay attention to detail. A post by Mike Sington (below) shows what a customer wanted:

"No writing, no designs. Only request red frosting on perimeter for top/bottom." The written instructions accompanied a hand-drawn illustration to more clearly show how the edges of the cake would be piped in red frosting.

And what the customer got:

Costco cake fail. Customer submitted very detailed instructions to the bakery on what the custom cake should look like. This was the result. pic.twitter.com/5q4baP332A — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 6, 2023

