Democrats are demanding action over the latest reports of Justice Thomas' corruption

Some Dems are demanding something be done about the complete lack of accountability in the Supreme Court. Notably, Senator Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, promises "action" over ProPublica's report that Justice Clarance Thomas has been accepting undisclosed gifts from a Republican megadonor for years. Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez insists the justice must be impeached, but the majority Republican congress certainly will not consider it.

I would not put it past Speaker McCarthy to be looking for a free vacation.

RawStory:

In a statement that was put out hours after ProPublica published a major new report on Thomas' trips funded by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow — which were never revealed publicly despite laws requiring such disclosures — Durbin argued that such actions were unbecoming of a Justice on the United States Supreme Court. "The highest court in the land shouldn't have the lowest ethical standards," Durbin said. "Today's ProPublica report reveals that Justice Thomas has for years accepted luxury travel on private yachts and jets and a litany of other gifts that he failed to disclose. That behavior is simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a Justice of the Supreme Court." Durbin concluded his statement by vowing to not just let these undisclosed trips slide.