Elon Musk launches new Tesla-themed beer in a CyberTruck bottle

From the Tesla website:

Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking. Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!

Don't get too excited: a 3-pack of GigaBier will cost you £79, or about $100 USD. Yes, for three standard 330ml bottles of a 5% ABV Pilsner. In a package made to resemble the most hideous truck ever designed which doesn't even actually exist on the market yet. But hey, maybe this will help Musk make up for the windfall from his Twitter acquisition.