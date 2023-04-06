New space telescope took a picture of Uranus

NIRCam, the near-Infrared camera aboard the Webb Space Telescope, captured this handsome high-resolution image of Uranus. It looks so clean!

This zoomed-in image of Uranus, captured by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) Feb. 6, 2023, reveals stunning views of the planet's rings. The planet displays a blue hue in this representative-color image, made by combining data from two filters (F140M, F300M) at 1.4 and 3.0 microns, which are shown here as blue and orange, respectively.

On the right side of the planet there's an area of brightening at the pole facing the Sun, known as a polar cap. This polar cap is unique to Uranus because it is the only planet in the solar system tilted on its side, which causes its extreme seasons. A new aspect of the polar cap revealed by Webb is a subtle brightening near the Uranian north pole.