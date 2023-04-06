Sicko Marjorie Taylor Greene sinks to new low with libelous pedophile accusation against President Biden

Of all the insane theories that unctuous Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared with her mouth-breathing worshippers, this one is the most sickening. She took a portion of a video of President Biden asking a kid for his phone number and tweeted it with the comment, "I'lI say it again: Democrats are the party of pedophiles."

The full video reveals that the boy's father brought him to an event to meet President Biden because the boy, like the President, has a stutter. The President offers words of encouragement and asks for a phone number because he says he works with about 25 stutterers to share techniques to manage stuttering.

The only thing I thought when I watched this video was, "Biden is a cool guy!"

For Greene to call it pedophile behavior is libel. She has no place in the government. Does she have a place anywhere, other than maybe a Munich beer hall, circa 1923?

Oh my God. Marjorie Taylor Greene is running a new ad calling Democrats "pedophiles" using footage of Joe Biden comforting a kid who had a stutter.



Here is the ACTUAL footage she doesn't want you to see. pic.twitter.com/DTeC4vPnjL — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 4, 2023

The good news is that Tyler Cohen's fact-check video now has more views than Greene's.