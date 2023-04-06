The Mooch hilariously compares Trump to Logan Roy of Succession — they are both loving family men

Nothing illustrates the endemic doublethink of the GOP better than Anthony Scaramucci's description of Donald Trump: "This is a family guy. Whether you like Mr. Trump or not, he's sort of the Logan Roy of American politics," he comically said on MSNBC, insinuating that the cutthroat patriarch in Succession, who backstabs his children every chance he gets, is a family man.

"He has this love-hate relationship with his family …"

But the MSNBC host had to cut off Trump's former White House Communications Director (who lasted only 10 days on the job) for a quick fact check. "Okay, hold on a minute, Logan Roy is not a family man — Ward Cleaver is a family man."

But the Mooch begged to differ. "Oh, no, no, you got to watch the show very carefully. He actually loves those kids," he said with a straight face. "It's just this whole narcissistic web that he's put those kids into." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

If only he'd left out the "family man" bit, he'd be describing Trump to a tee.

Scaramucci: This is a family guy.. He sort of the Logan Roy of politics

Ruhle: Logan Roy is not family man

Scaramucci: You got to watch the show very carefully. He actually loves those kids.. pic.twitter.com/r5eIDmEdzC — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: MSNBC