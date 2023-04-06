This refurbished and ultra-sleek Lenovo ThinkCentre is now only $200

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Finding a powerful and seamless computer for your office or work-from-home setup can be challenging. Computers can cost an eye-watering amount, and others can be a tad clunky. If you want powerful computer performance in one tiny package, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkCentre. Even better, it's now only $199.99 (reg. $349.99), meaning you'll get all the bells and whistles for just a fraction of the price.

This rugged desktop computer comes equipped with the latest 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i Series processor and optional PCIe SSD, which makes it 128% more potent than the first-generation Tiny (we're not kidding, it's really that much). In addition, the Core i5-6500T can deliver cutting-edge processing to boost your productivity tenfold. But that's not all. The Intel® vPro™ gives you remote access, which means IT administrators can diagnose, repair, and automate security updates even when your PC is powered off and consistently keep you up-to-date and secure.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 may be small, but it delivers in design and function. It's built to fit nearly anywhere thanks to its ultra-small form factor, making it an ideal addition to any office. Offering several mounting solutions, including support for standard VESA mounts and Tiny-in-One configurations, the ThinkCentre can transform your PC into a space-saving modular all-in-one. Say goodbye to oversized and hello to compact. Monitors? You bet. The multiple monitor support means you have independent display support for up to three monitors.

Now, you might be thinking, 'how does this computer have such a low price?' That's because this 2017 ThinkCentre is refurbished, meaning you can save some green while you go green. Buying pre-owned tech is good for the planet and can help cut carbon emissions, conserve water resources, and reduce electronic waste.

And for anyone worried about the refurbished nature of this device, not to worry. Boasting a grade of 'A,' you can rest assured knowing that this product will arrive in near-mint condition, with minimal to zero scuffing on the exterior. Along with the ThinkCentre, you'll also receive an AC adapter, keyboard, mouse, and WiFi USB.

Ready to upgrade to an ultra-sleek and powerful computer? Grab this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre now for just $199.99 (reg. $349.99).

Prices subject to change.