Kidnapped woman "found dead" after police shootout with captor

A woman kidnapped in New York was "found dead" after a shootout between her captor and police. The use of passive voice and exonerative language in the report makes it sound an awful lot like the cops think they killed her, and NBC News doesn't let hardly a paragraph pass without appending something like, "according to police."

New York State Police identified Davis as allegedly firing at the Virginia troopers. He was critically wounded, police said. "David was located deceased outside the vehicle at the crash location with an apparent gunshot wound. Her cause of death is pending investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for later today, police said. No police were injured in the shooting, according to Virginia State Police. "In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A Fairfax County Police Officer was also involved in the shooting," police in Virginia said.

How were they to know the kidnappee might be in the vehicle with the kidnapper?