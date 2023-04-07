Michael J. Fox shares his story in the first trailer for Apple TV's STILL



They say that health is a halo that only the sick can see. Grappling with the randomness of existence is one of the most challenging aspects of being a person. At a moment's notice, life has a strange way of reshuffling the proverbial deck in a way that throws your plans, stability, and mental state into utter chaos. Even if one possesses a resolve strong enough to survive the initial turbulence of a seismic life change, having the strength to navigate the aftermath successfully is another skill entirely.

Whenever one looks for contemporary examples of people finding strength through traumatic events, it isn't uncommon for Michael J. Fox's story of living with Parkinson's disease to come to mind. Despite being afflicted with a debilitating disease, Fox has remained an uplifting and charismatic vision of human resilience. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Apple TV+'s new movie STILL, which focuses on the life of Michael J. Fox.