Naked, greased-up suspect bounces onto a trampoline in wild police pursuit

Florida man Blake Tokman proved to be a slippery suspect. Naked and smeared in wheel-bearing grease and peppermint oil, the 34-year-old gentleman took Volusia sheriff's deputies on a wild late-night foot chase, reports The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Tokman, suspected of burglary charges, was pursued as he jumped into a swimming pool and then flung himself onto a trampoline where officers grabbed him.

The bodycam footage captures the deputies remarking, "He's slippery, he's slippery… it's a like paste."

"What's all over you?" asks a deputy of the suspect, who doesn't answer.

"He smells like toothpaste," says a deputy.

Police say Tokman, who was bleeding after having injured himself, appeared to be under the influence of an unidentified inebriant.