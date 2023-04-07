Real estate listing glosses over cemetery in the backyard

They say it's all about "location, location, location" when it comes to real estate.

In this dead quiet Philadelphia home, a viral video tour briefly revealed a surprising twist in its location: a cemetery in the backyard.

Back deck view wild as shit 😂 pic.twitter.com/jHAxek8iDG — Ed (@_SayItAintMesk) January 25, 2023

Despite the eerie feature, the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property in Mt. Airy recently found a buyer at $317,500. The renovated home offered an open-concept floor plan, wood floors, a gourmet kitchen, and a deck with views of the headstones.

Oddly enough, the unusual listing never made mention of its quiet neighbors:

Welcome to 66 E Montana. Located in Mt. Airy, this home has been completely renovated. Nothing has been left untouched. The open concept floor plan allows for great entertainment. This home has many modern features including wood flooring, recessed lighting, central air, gourmet eat-in kitchen with black stainless steel appliances, oversized island and quartz countertops, finished basement, deck, floating stairs to name a few. Conveniently located, there is plenty of dining and shopping nearby, close to public transportation and easy access to major highways.