Rep. explains why two lawmakers were expelled from Tennessee House: "They are 2 young Black men"

After yesterdays's expulsion of two Tennessee state lawmakers — Rep. Justin Jones (D) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D) — for leading gun control rallies following the Nashville shooting, a third lawmaker involved in the demonstrations explains why she was spared the axe.

In an interview with CNN, State Rep. Gloria Johnson is asked, "Why were those two expelled and you weren't?"

And the answer is quite simple. "Well, I think it's pretty clear. I'm a 60-year-old white woman, and they are two, young Black men."

Johnson goes on to explain that although she was talked down to and mansplained during questioning, "it was completely different from the questioning they got." And unless you "assimilate into this body to be like us," you don't stand a chance in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

