The trailer for My Adventures With Superman gives us a new vision of the Man of Tomorrow

How do you solve a problem like Superman? For the last 40 years, Superman's popularity has declined significantly from its former glory. Unlike his Justice League cohort Batman, Supes' stature as a pillar in the superhero genre has continually eroded with each passing year. Superman's detractors usually have a roster of complaints that they spout about the character, but the throughline that pervades most of their critiques centers on the Man of Steel's relatability or lack thereof.

Armed with only a surface-level evaluation of the character, it's easy to imagine that Superman is inaccessible due to his strict moral compass and his seemingly invincible and inexhaustible set of superpowers. However, once you interface with the character for any considerable length of time, you discover that Superman's entire appeal hinges on how down to Earth he is despite his overwhelming abilities.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the new Adult Swim cartoon, My Adventures With Superman, which presents the Man of Steel through the eyes of Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. Hopefully, by having the show focus on the humans that surround Superman, a new generation of fans will see the humanity that exists inside the Man of Tomorrow.