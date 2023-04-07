Twitter's NPR decision-making reveals Musk to be a wishy-washy know-nothing

No matter how unlikely it seems, Elon Musk claims not to know that NPR is not a state-run media institution. A series of NPR's email exchanges illuminate the decisive and well-informed decision-making process that Twitter's ill-informed buyer apparently used to equate NPR with Pravda. Musk goes back and forth on NPR's status as if there is a question at all.

Musk is working hard to make Twitter great again.

NPR: