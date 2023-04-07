Twitter's NPR decision-making reveals Musk to be a wishy-washy know-nothing

No matter how unlikely it seems, Elon Musk claims not to know that NPR is not a state-run media institution. A series of NPR's email exchanges illuminate the decisive and well-informed decision-making process that Twitter's ill-informed buyer apparently used to equate NPR with Pravda. Musk goes back and forth on NPR's status as if there is a question at all.
Musk is working hard to make Twitter great again.
NPR:
Musk, in another email, compared NPR to media outlets controlled by governments of other countries, while also admitting "it sounds like" that might not be the case.
"The operating principle at new Twitter is simply fair and equal treatment, so if we label non-US accounts as govt, then we should do the same for US, but it sounds like that might not be accurate here," he wrote.
It was a turnaround from a tweet he sent hours earlier that the state-affiliated label for NPR "seems accurate."
Amid the conflicting remarks, in a Thursday email, Musk restated his interest in applying "any given rule fairly to all," and he said the label for NPR's account is still being evaluated.
Musk's comments to NPR over the past two days only further clouded what was already a confusing situation.