Artist paints cabinet to match surroundings so that it becomes invisible

Here's an invisible cabinet painted by Howard Lee, posting under @howard__lee on Instagram. If you need a hiding place for certain items, or you have an ugly cabinet, you can make it blend into its surroundings so that nobody knows it's there. Watch the video to see Lee's process from start to finish. I didn't expect the cabinet to disappear as realistically as it did. I'm quite clumsy even with visible furniture, and If I had this cabinet in my house, I'd have a new stubbed toe every day.

(Screenshot from video)