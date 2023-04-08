Check out this documentary about how Raekwon and Ghostface Killah created Only Built 4 Cuban Linx

How can rap be dead if Wu-Tang is forever? Although the preceding phrase could come off as a simple slogan designed to call attention to the strength of the Wu-Tang Clan's impregnable brand, whenever studious hip-hop fans delve into the Clan's litany of classic albums, the question begins to feel as if it posed earnestly. Unlike the works of their contemporaries, the Wu-Tang Clan's albums have an uncanny ability to remain as fresh as the day they were released.

From the dense and lurid bars that are rife with the Clan's trademark slang- which exists adjacent to both the English language and more conventional hip-hop vernacular- to the timeless instrumental that sound comparatively futuristic to the work of their peers, the Wu-Tang Clan's discography is, as their iconic track claims, nothing to fuck with.

In the video linked above, you can check out a brilliant documentary that explores the creation of Raekwon, the Chef Ghostface Killah's legendary Only Built for Cuban Linx, otherwise known as The Purple Tape. And while you watch, please remember that Wu-Tang is for the children.