Cursed image of carved watermelon mask

Popkin

Forget about carving a pumpkin next halloween. This creepy watermelon head will surely spook more people than a jack-o-lantern ever could. Here is the cursed image of a lady wearing the watermelon head as a mask. Why is this image so sinister and uncanny? I love it! If I were the judge of a costume contest, she'd be the winner without a doubt. 