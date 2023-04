Feast your eyes on these 4 different hypnotic domino effects. The people who made these must have had incredible patience and the steadiest of hands. My favorite in the series is the first video, where someone criss-crossed popsicle sticks into a long spiral. I've never seen this technique used before in a domino effect video. The way that the popsicle sticks spring up into the air as the spiral unravels is so much fun to watch.