Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gets a chaotic multiplayer mod

If you've ever thought the picturesque vistas of Breath of the Wild's Hyrule were just a little lonely, a new fan-made mod may just be the solution to your problems. The mod comes courtesy of YouTuber Pointcrow, who offered a $10,000 reward back in 2021 for anyone who could develop the ambitious mod. Now, just a few days ago, the mod has finally been officially released after fellow YouTubers ARCHIT3CT and Stanz came to collect.

The mod itself requires a Wii U emulator and a copy of Breath of the Wild, but the hoops to jump through are more than worth it to bring your friends to Hyrule. Players can both host and join servers and even sync quest and shrine progress to truly tackle the sprawling world together. It's certainly worth checking out before Tears of the Kingdom drops… or before Nintendo smacks it with a Cease and Desist, whichever comes first.