Moose wanders into lobby and eats plant

In this footage, a moose wanders in to the lobby of a hospital in Anchorage and helps itself to a plant there. The moose has reportedly been "hanging around campus"

"We received a call from one of our tenants advising that a moose had just walked into the building," Hughes said. … "It's not every day you get a moose walking into a building, so everybody was excited to take pictures and stuff like that." On one video posted on social media, a woman wearing a mask and dressed in scrubs can be heard saying, "That's crazy," as she walked by the moose, snapping a photo with her phone.

The Associated Press reports that staff tried to shoo out the moose, to no avail, then lured it out with the remainder of the plant it was eating.