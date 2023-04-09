These funky monsters can be found in Beaver Meadows, PA [Atlas Obscura]. The absurdly cool roadside sculptures were created by Joseph J. Woitko. You'll find a fantastic collection of "great goblins, dragons, owls, and dinosaurs built from concrete, junk metal, and old car parts" if you visit. Stuff like this is what keeps life magical and exciting. I hope to see this unique bunch of monsters sometime!
A posse of monster sculptures can be found in Beaver Meadows, PA
