Adorable pig dislikes vacuum cleaner

Popkin

If you need a reminder of just how intelligent pigs are, this little guy figured out how to stop his owner from vacuuming. The pig can't stand the noise of the vacuum, and unplugs it from the wall using his mouth every time the owner tries to plug it back in. There's no way I could get annoyed if this were my pet. It's too cute for words. 