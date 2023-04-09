By now, we've all seen so many examples of what AI can generate—some of it is intriguing (did Sydney actually fall in love?), some of it is helpful (thank you, ChatGPT, for writing mindless emails so I don't have to), and some of it is depressing (that student-requested essay about symbolism in Moby Dick is just…stale and boring). What I really love, though, is when AI art just gets weird and creepy. And here's a perfect example—"AI generated Will Smith eating spaghetti." It was posted on Instagram by "Mr. Sloppy Beanz," who states the obvious: "There's something really unsettling about this." Why, yes, Mr. Sloppy Beanz, there sure as heck is. Enjoy!
AI-generated nightmare fuel of Will Smith eating spaghetti
- AI
- nightmare fuel
- Spaghetti
- Will Smith
