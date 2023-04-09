Save more than $400 on Babbel's industry-changing language-learning app with this price drop

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Learning to speak a new language can be beneficial for many reasons. The most obvious is tackling a new tongue in preparation for a trip, which can make the experience much better. Mastering a new language can also help bridge the relationship gap with friends from different backgrounds or potential business partners.

Learning a new language has also proven to have spectacular cognitive benefits. In addition, tackling and adding a new language to one's repertoire has been linked to reduced cognitive deterioration.

Throughout the years, Babbel has helped millions of people achieve their goal of mastering a new language. The popular language-learning software is available for only $149.97.

Babbel overtook its space in the learning arena in 2007 when it introduced the world's first language-learning app. More than 100 expert linguists developed its software, which includes 14 languages. Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, and Indonesian are among its included languages.

Babbel works by offering lessons in 10- to 15-minute segments. It covers various real-world topics like travel, family, and business. Users can learn through a variety of skill levels ranging from beginner to advanced. Personalized review sessions are offered, reinforcing what they learn.

Babbel is compatible with mobile and desktop devices. An Internet connection is required to use the app, but the offline mode makes it possible to access courses, lessons, and review items when not on Wi-Fi.

This beloved platform was featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNET, Business Insider, and other leading publications. It's been reviewed over 500,000 times on the Google Play Store, with 4.5 stars. Users on the App Store have rated it 4.6 stars with more than 180,000 reviews.

Purchase this innovative language app today for just $149.97 (reg. $599).

Prices subject to change.