Someone made Mad Men art in the style of Pixar, and it's oddly adorable

With the announcement of Disney making a live-action Moana with the Rock reprising his role as Maui and the upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action remake, there's been a lot of conversation about soulless Hollywood adaptations. Despite Disney continuing to pump out live-action remakes of their classic cartoons, the public's reception of each entry has dwindled with every release. However, Disney has a hail-mary play that could actually help salvage its reputation with remakes: make cartoon remakes of their classic live-action movies.

Imagine how successful a modern-day CGI version of Mary Poppins and Tron would be with Disney's top-of-the-line animation house steering the ship. Hell, why stop at Disney? Why not make cartoon remakes of classic television shows while you're at it? In the post linked at the top of this blog, someone from the Mad Men sub-Reddit created a Pixar version of the show's cast using AI, and it's both beautiful and bizarre.