Want to visit a whimsical forest of gnomes in Seattle? If you find yourself near Seattle's Madrona Neighborhood, check out the "Valley of the Gnomes". Scattered throughout the woods are dozens of gnome statues. Some of the gnomes dwell within tree crevices, and others hang in tiny hammocks. The origin of the gnome statues is unknown. My guess is that the gnome statues got sick of sitting around in people's lawns, and waddled down into the forest at night when nobody was looking.

Address of the Valley of the Gnomes: