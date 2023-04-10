Abortion rights? Women should think about "other things," says mansplaining congressman

Women, do you consider abortion rights an important healthcare issue? Well, you should stop that nonsense right now, according to professional mansplainer Tony Gonzales (GQP-TX).

Gonzales appeared on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, and when host Dana Bash asked him to comment on a Texas federal judge's decision to reject the FDA's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, Gonzales said wimmenfolk have a lot of other things going on with those complicated lady parts of theirs, and they oughta think about all that kind of stuff instead. Besides, with all those dad-gum illegals coming over the border, who's got time to think about retaining abortion rights?

Here's the extraordinary conversation:

Bash: I want to move on. But I just want to point one important thing out, which is that mifepristone isn 't just used for abortion. It's also frequently prescribed for women experiencing a miscarriage and by some estimates, as many as 1 million women miscarry every single year. So are they just on their own if this ruling is upheld? Gonzales: It's important that we have real discussions on women's healthcare and get off the abortion. Get off the abortion conversation. Women have a whole lot more other issues than just abortion. Let's have those real conversations, and let's talk about it. Let's talk about the other things that are happening in this world. You know, I've got a picture of Amelia and Maria [Tambuga]. They recently passed away three weeks ago, do it to a smuggler in my district. What does that mean? That means there's all these other things happening in the world, especially in my district. I've got a district that's turned upside down, due to this border crisis. There's everyday people that are impacted on this crisis to include the Tambugas. Bash: "Well, both things can be true. Everyday people can be affected by all of these issues facing Americans."