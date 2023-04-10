Bandcamp reportedly union-busting by pressuring record labels

Bandcamp is a music company. it is the defacto marketplace for independent music. but it is a third party platform bought by a multi-billion dollar tech corporation which is showing why we as a music community should be critical and why its staff should be diligent.

it is possible to love a thing and be critical of it and hold it to the highest standard. a unionized workforce keeps the integrity of Bandcamp, the music company intact within the context of Epic, the tech company. a @bandcampunited Bandcamp is a better @Bandcamp for all of us.

Bandcamp fucked up by selling to Epic Games. can't say that more plainly. higher ups at Bandcamp are signaling they plan to continue down that path of ignoring the community they serve when they reach out to labels like us to union bust.

more of our peers should be signaling support for the staff at the loudest voice in the room right now for independent music. i encourage anyone who follows us to follow @bandcampunited and to tell @Bandcamp you want to see them allowed to hold a vote to unionize.

ultimately, Bandcamp is now a third party platform owned by a billion dollar tech company who see them as a content farm for Fortnite and leverage in their ongoing case against Apple more-so than the vibrant music community that it is and has been for 10+ years.

that community built bandcamp more than any dev or marketing team and it can and will move on to something else that respects and serves it better. we're all watching this @Bandcamp @EpicGames @FoleyandLardner. don't contact us again about union busting. allow this vote. ty