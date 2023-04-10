Boob jokes about renaming Twitter

Elon Musk has decided to play games with the Twitter headquarters lease in San Francisco. Looking for ways around building signage obligations to service an immature joke, Musk has painted over the "W" on Twitter's sign.

Initially, Musk attempted to cover Twitter's "W" with a tarp. When the building's landlord pointed out that Twitter's lease disallows signage other than the company name, Musk sought to camouflage the W otherwise. I guess this demonstrates the "hardcore" work ethic Musk demands of his employees, he will go to any length for a bad joke.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645266104351178752

Good grief.

Gizmodo: