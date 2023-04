This fun site allows you to browse reddit in 3D, as if it were a museum. The posts appear like works of art with captions beneath them on the walls of the space. You can walk around the museum to browse the posts, and then click to zoom in. I like how all the images, no matter how mundane or bizarre, get framed on the virtual wall, as if they are important works of art. "Use WASD/mouse/touch to move. Add /r/subreddit to the URL to switch rooms!"