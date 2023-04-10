Dalai Lama asks child to suck his tongue

The whole media establishment loves the Dalai Lama, a lovely religious leader that promotes nonviolence! *5 decades later* We regret to inform you the Dalai Lama has asked a child to suck his tongue.

In a statement Monday, the office for the Dalai Lama said he "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," adding he "regrets" the incident. "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," the statement said. His apology comes after a video of the exchange, which took place during an event in the hillside city of Dharamshala in February, went viral on social media with many users criticizing the Dalai Lama's actions.