Equestrian photographer Kenza Attouche posted this wonderful compilation below of spectators at a horse-riding competition so emotionally involved in the action that they reflexively move like the horses:

"They are getting the horse (and their rider) over the jump," one person commented on the post. "It's a thing. Only riders, coaches, and trainers will really get it. And feel it."

(via Kottke)

featured thumbnail image: Rolf Dannenberg/Shutterstock