If you thought the Chihuahua was the smallest purebred dog, you're like me. But according to this fascinating video that compares adult dog sizes, the title for the smallest breed actually goes to the Yorkshire, measuring in at a petite 7.8 inches. The Chihuahua, coming in at a close second, stands at 9 inches.

But what about the other end of the spectrum? The majestic Irish Wolfhound is the largest breed, standing an impressive 45 inches tall.

[Thumbnail image WTD/YouTube]